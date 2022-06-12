Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $62.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.63.

HP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,371,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

