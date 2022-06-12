Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. 21,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
