SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,390 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $60,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $442.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.94. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.39.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

