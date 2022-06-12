Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Swiftmerge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Swiftmerge Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of IVCPU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

