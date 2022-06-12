Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 13% This Week

Swop (SWOP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Swop has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $406.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00006627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,350,518 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,650 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

