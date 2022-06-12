Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TBTC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
