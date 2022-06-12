Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TBTC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

