Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 2,566.7% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TAIPY stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.94.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

