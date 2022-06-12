Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

