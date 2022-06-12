Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as low as C$0.54. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 344,129 shares traded.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$423.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.
About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
