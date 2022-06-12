Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $235.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Target by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 26,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

