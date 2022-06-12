Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.