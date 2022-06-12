Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.81.

TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.61.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

