Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

