Team Heretics Fan Token Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $203,924.31 and $58,649.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

