Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

TECK opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,524,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,069,000 after purchasing an additional 802,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 517,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

