Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by FIX

FIX lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

VIV opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

