Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

