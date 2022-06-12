Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 253,727 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telkonet (TKOI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.