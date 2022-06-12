Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 245.5% in May

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TVE stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 27,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

