Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.82 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several research firms have commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

