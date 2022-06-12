Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($107.53) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

