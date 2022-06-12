Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($107.53) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.