Thayer Street Partners Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Thayer Street Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000. Lightspeed Commerce accounts for about 100.0% of Thayer Street Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thayer Street Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Lightspeed Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 88,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 54,691 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

Shares of LSPD opened at $23.70 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

