The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,967,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542,086. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

