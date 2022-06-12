The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $41.38. 43,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $50.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

