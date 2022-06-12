The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SZC stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 43,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
