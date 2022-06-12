The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SZC stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 43,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the first quarter worth $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

