The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00134156 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

