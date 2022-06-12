The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $84.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 73,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,529,689.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,161,945 shares in the company, valued at $282,013,874.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 505,513 shares of company stock worth $46,050,026 and have sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

