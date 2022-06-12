The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $701.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

