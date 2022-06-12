The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $23.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99.
In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 in the last three months.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
About Coursera (Get Rating)
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
