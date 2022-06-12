The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $4.50

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.52.

ironSource stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

