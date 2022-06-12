The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $25.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.08.

NYSE SNAP opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

