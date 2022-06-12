The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.85 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

