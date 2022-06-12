The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 710” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.90) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($6.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.45) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 590.73 ($7.40).
LON HSBA opened at GBX 499.10 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.33. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 329.55 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.11).
HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
