The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $173.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.16 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

