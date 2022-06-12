The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

