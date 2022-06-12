The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,386,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.38 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

