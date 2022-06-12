Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.74). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 297,127 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.22.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)
Featured Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.