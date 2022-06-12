Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $149.47.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.