Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. Toro has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $115.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

