Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$75.58. 1,657,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,724. The firm has a market cap of C$25.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.34. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$29.25 and a 12 month high of C$80.66.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. TD Securities cut Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Insiders purchased 25,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,516 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.