Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE TG opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after buying an additional 247,324 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tredegar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 449,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tredegar (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

