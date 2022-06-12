Truist Financial Boosts Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $20.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.