Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

