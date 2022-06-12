Trulite (TSE:TRUL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trulite (TSE:TRUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

