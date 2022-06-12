Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. Tuniu updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 146,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.07.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
