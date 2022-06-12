Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Raised by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Twitter were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

