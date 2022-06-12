Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI stock traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,381. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average of $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The business had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

