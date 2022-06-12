Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Market Capitalization Tops $32,933.42

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $32,933.42 and approximately $222.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00353538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00034041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00423428 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

