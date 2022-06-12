United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.