United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $384.55.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $280.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average of $322.12. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $262.76 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.